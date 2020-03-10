Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $565,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $36.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,252.46. 202,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,290. The company has a market capitalization of $847.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,443.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

