Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $12.85 on Tuesday, hitting $1,228.64. The company had a trading volume of 156,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,290. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,443.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,323.35. The company has a market cap of $847.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

