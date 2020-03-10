Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to at Loop Capital

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target dropped by Loop Capital from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,225.55. 163,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,443.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,323.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

