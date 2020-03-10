AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,265 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,042 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,775,000 after purchasing an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 47.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,697,000 after buying an additional 309,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $31,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $46,129.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,733.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,582 in the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $97.08 and a one year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

