AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,063 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HFC opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,694 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

