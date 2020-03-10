AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,827,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,295,000 after acquiring an additional 272,725 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,134,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,948 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,621,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,219,000 after purchasing an additional 225,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,180,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,108,000 after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.