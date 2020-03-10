AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 10,675 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Worthington Industries worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Worthington Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,440.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 61,173 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

WOR opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

