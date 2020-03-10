AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 48,052 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 5,617.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLSN opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other Nielsen news, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

