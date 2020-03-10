AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,048,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,125,000. Finally, Bank of Marin bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $534,000.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $238,080.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $149,261.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,575 shares of company stock worth $11,174,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -333.44, a PEG ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.04. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

