AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,399,000 after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $202.84 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

