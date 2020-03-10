AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

O stock opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.