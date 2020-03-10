AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 112.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 60.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in State Street by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 201,163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in State Street by 22.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 26.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of STT opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

