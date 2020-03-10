AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 21.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of AME opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.73 and a 52 week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,751,939. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

