AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. State Street Corp grew its position in Hess by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,232,000 after buying an additional 1,038,901 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,016,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 62,497 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 592,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HES opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.82. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 21,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $1,223,623.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

