AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 191.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

