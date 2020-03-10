AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO opened at $295.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.16 and its 200-day moving average is $308.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.63 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

