AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.01.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares in the company, valued at $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

