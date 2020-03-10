AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,409,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after purchasing an additional 132,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $261.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $187.29 and a one year high of $283.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.49 and a 200 day moving average of $241.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.