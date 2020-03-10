AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,086,000 after buying an additional 473,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,797,000 after buying an additional 409,856 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 571.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after buying an additional 406,881 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $21,382,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

