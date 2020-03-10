AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 14,864 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 267,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,595,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,012,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

