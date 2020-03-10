AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,774 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,537 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,442,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,318 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of eBay by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,850,014 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $211,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,472 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of eBay by 43.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,576,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.68.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

