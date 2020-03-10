AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 27,947 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,947 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,916,000 after buying an additional 934,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 434,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

