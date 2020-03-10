AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,495 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $17,948,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

BK stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

