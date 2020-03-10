Alstom’s (ALO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.45 ($55.17).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €43.94 ($51.09) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.92.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.