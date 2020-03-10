Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. 5,208,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,502,362. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.