AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Shares Purchased by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,961 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares during the period. AMAG Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned approximately 1.34% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 30,466 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 8,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 108,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 57,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

