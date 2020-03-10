Ambrosus Hits One Day Trading Volume of $318,308.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Binance and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $318,308.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.26 or 0.02502509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00214808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00051707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00124995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,719,850 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Mercatox, Coinrail, IDEX, HitBTC, RightBTC, Binance, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.