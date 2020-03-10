Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post $752.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $742.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.30 million. Amc Networks reported sales of $784.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth $24,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 230,783 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCX opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $62.32.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

