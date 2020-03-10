American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Buckingham Research cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,837,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,162,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,207,365 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,757,000 after purchasing an additional 128,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after purchasing an additional 444,779 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

