American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,661,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.94% of American Electric Power worth $440,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AEP traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.03. 490,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $81.95 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.