American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

NYSE AEL opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.84.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J Strickland sold 900 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $41,839,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 625,907 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

