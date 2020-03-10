American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 167,174 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.7% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.78% of American Express worth $791,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 170,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 364,904 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 47,414 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 170,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after buying an additional 62,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.29. The company had a trading volume of 678,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

