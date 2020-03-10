American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,457 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 138,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 97,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $4,225,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 644,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

