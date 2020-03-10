American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,357,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in American Express by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $152,886,000 after purchasing an additional 702,516 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 230,015 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,565,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,266,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $157,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

American Express stock opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

