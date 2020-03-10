American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson Acquires 583,230 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 583,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,723,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,779. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

