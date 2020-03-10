American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. 512,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $814,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,570.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 316,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,186.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

