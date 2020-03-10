American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,042 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of American Outdoor Brands worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

AOBC opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

