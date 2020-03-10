American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. American Public Education also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.01.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

