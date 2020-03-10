American Renal Associates (ARA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. American Renal Associates has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.80.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.