American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

