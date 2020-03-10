American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

American Vanguard has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. 189,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,178. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $489.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

AVD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

