AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.00% of AMETEK worth $227,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,751,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

AME opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.52. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.73 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

