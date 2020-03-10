AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,441.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,751,939 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.52. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.73 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

