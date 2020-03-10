Amino Network Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Amino Network has traded up 87.4% against the US dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $59,804.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00482790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.19 or 0.06397481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00057535 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

AMIO is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,704,487 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

