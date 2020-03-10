Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) CEO Chirag K. Patel Purchases 58,938 Shares

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 58,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $233,983.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,748 shares in the company, valued at $161,769.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 1,694,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after buying an additional 12,328,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 424,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 295,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 787,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.