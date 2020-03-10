Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) CEO Purchases $134,060.67 in Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 34,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $134,060.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMRX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 295,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 787,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

