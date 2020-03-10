Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Director Acquires $124,590.68 in Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Director Gautam Patel purchased 32,111 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $124,590.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,285.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMRX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 488,331 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328,767 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.