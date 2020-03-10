Amon Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Amon has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $576,296.36 and $1,584.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02486109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Amon

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

