Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

