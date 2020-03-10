Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $253,593.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00013949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00481661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.50 or 0.06383255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00057093 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 13,480,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,818,070 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

